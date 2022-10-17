El Paseo Jewelers celebrates sponsorship deal with Acrisure Arena, Coachella Valley Firebirds

Our very own Coachella Valley Firebirds mascot Fuego was spotted in El Paseo today! He was on hand as El Paseo Jewelers celebrated its five-year sponsorship deal with Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds Monday.

"As a supporter of our Valley, we felt that partnering with this amazing venue and helping to welcome a hockey team was a perfect fit for El Paseo Jewelers," jewelry store owner Raju Mehta said.

Check out our Firebirds Section for the latest updates

Through the partnership, El Paseo Jewelers will feature its display cases on the upper level of Acrisure Arena and will sponsor the games and shows held at the venue, Mehta said.

"We look forward to attending the games and concerts with our clients and the community as the Valley continues to expand and thrive," Mehta said.

To celebrate the partnership, Acrisure Arena staff and the El Paseo team hosted a free event and toast Monday afternoon, with a second toast dedicated to the start of the Coachella Valley Firebirds' season and the team's first win Sunday, Stephanie Greene from El Paseo Jewelers told City News Service.

Fuego was there to join in the celebration and take photos with excited fans.

KESQ News Channel 3's station group will be televising a series of ten select home games live as the team plays at Acrisure Arena

Stay with News Channel 3 for Firebirds updates all season long!