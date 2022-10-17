Firebirds off to hot start in inaugural season at 2-0; local fans celebrate early season success

Hockey is heating up in the desert with the Coachella Valley Firebirds' season underway and off to a great start with a win on Sunday in their first-ever game.

The Firebirds started off their history on the right now, beating the Calgary Wranglers 6-5.

Fans gathered at the Beer Hunter in La Quinta on Monday, celebrating the big win and hoping to make it two in a row.

And the Firebirds did not let them down, winning 3-1.

Jesper Froden, Kole Lind, Ville Petman each tallied goals.

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur was live as fans watched the game.

The Firebirds' next game will be against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday. It's technically a home game since the team is playing in Seattle until Acrisure Arena is ready in December. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. PT.

KESQ News Channel 3's station group will be televising a series of ten select home games live as the team plays at Acrisure Arena

Stay with News Channel 3 for Firebirds updates all season long!