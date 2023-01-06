Watch the Coachella Valley Firebirds game live on the CW this Saturday at 5:30 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have a big weekend ahead with two home games, one of which you'll be able to watch live on our station!

Saturday's game will be aired live starting at 5:30 p.m. on the CW Palm Springs.

It's our second live broadcast of the season.

The Firebirds are hot right now, winning 9 of their last 10 games, including six in a row. The team is at the top of the Pacific Division and 2nd in the entire 32-team AHL.

Sunday's game against the Ontario Reign will not be on TV but you can go to Acrisure Arena and support the birds. There will be a very special guest dropping the puck for that one, News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

It's also Pride Weekend for the Firebirds! The team will be wearing special Pride jerseys for both games. The jerseys will be available for sale at both games, proceeds will benefit the local LGBTQ community.

We'll have highlights and more all weekend on News Channel 3.