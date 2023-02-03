Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
February 3, 2023 5:48 PM
Published 2:17 PM

Watch: Coachella Valley Firebirds host the San Diego Gulls at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back at home tonight, taking on the San Diego Gulls! You can watch the game live below (Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.)

The Firebirds will host the Gulls for two games, Friday and Saturday. Both teams are on opposite sides of the standings.

The Firebirds are among the top teams in the American Hockey League. while the Gulls are near the bottom, but trying to make a push to climb back into a playoff spot.

Saturday's game will be a special Pink in the Rink night!

Visit our Firebirds section for the latest team news

Remaining Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateBroadcast startsGame timeWatch it on
Friday, February 36:30 PM7:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 185:30 PM6:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 115:30 PM6:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 255:30 PM6:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 15:30 PM6:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 85:30 PM6:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 92:30 PM3:00 PMCW Palm Springs

Jesus Reyes

