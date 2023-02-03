Watch: Coachella Valley Firebirds host the San Diego Gulls at Acrisure Arena
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back at home tonight, taking on the San Diego Gulls! You can watch the game live below (Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.)
The Firebirds will host the Gulls for two games, Friday and Saturday. Both teams are on opposite sides of the standings.
The Firebirds are among the top teams in the American Hockey League. while the Gulls are near the bottom, but trying to make a push to climb back into a playoff spot.
Happy Friday and HAPPY GAME DAY 🔥 see you tonight— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 3, 2023
tickets: https://t.co/EWnmIsFSdP pic.twitter.com/hcSZifc9DE
Saturday's game will be a special Pink in the Rink night!
who's coming this weekend??— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 31, 2023
tickets ➡️ https://t.co/tC2h31LaOc pic.twitter.com/1ptKCkskKv
Remaining Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Broadcast starts
|Game time
|Watch it on
|Friday, February 3
|6:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|5:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|5:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|5:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|5:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|5:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|2:30 PM
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs