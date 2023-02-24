Coachella Valley Firebirds president Steve Fraser no longer working for organization

Steve Fraser is no longer working for Oak View Group as Firebirds team president.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Gina Rotolo confirmed this to Sports Director Blake Arthur on Friday night. Moments later, Fraser himself confirmed the report.

Fraser said via text message to Sports Director Blake Arthur, "they [OVG] have been working through consolidation. We have done tremendous work bringing the team and arena from ground zero and I wish the Firebirds nothing but continued success as they work through consolidating the entities."

News Channel 3 spoke with Fraser just a month before the team even announced its name to discuss his goals for the team at the time.

It's been a successful inaugural season for the Firebirds who are playing well and have brought hockey fever to the desert.

Fraser joined the Firebirds and the arena in September 2021. According to the team, his responsibilities focused on business and sales operations for the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate, the Firebirds, working with Troy Bodie on AHL hockey operations and John Bolton on Acrisure Arena projects.

Fraser has multiple years of experience in professional sports. He began his career with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, working his way up to vice president. In 2015, he joined the Los Angeles Kings to assist in transitioning its top affiliation to Ontario when the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division was created focusing on Finance and Business Operations. In 2018, he was promoted to Vice President, Business Operations of the Reign.

Fraser was just part of the Riverside County Presidents' Day parade, joining the grand marshall Fuego, the Firebirds' mascot.

Fraser sits with Fuego at the Presidents' Day Parade in Indio (2/20/23)

There's been no word as to who will take over for Fraser as president of the team. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The Firebirds declined to provide any further comment but did confirm that Fraser no longer works for the company.

