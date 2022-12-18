Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game

Fans are weighing in on their experience at Acrisure Arena Sunday night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever home game.

Check Out Highlights from the Game Here

It was calm rinkside after the game with crews in the stands cleaning up but just a couple hours ago, it was a full house and Firebird fans were brought the energy.

Before the big game, the sound of an iconic hit with a new twist by a mariachi band had hockey fans cheering. For many people we spoke with, this was their first time watching a hockey game in person.

“When they announced that they were going to open this, I told my grandkids that I was going to bring them opening day and luckily a friend of mine bought season tickets and he sold me some," said David Garcia, an Indio resident.

Garica’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old grandsons said their favorite parts were, “Being able to see all the players at the red carpet before the game,” and “The ice.”

Others we spoke with say they’re glad to have a team in the desert.

“I love hockey, I love watching the sport so I was definitely excited, I’m here to represent. I was excited. I was like oh thank god we don’t gotta drive far anymore," said Lorenzo & Alyssa Sanchez, Coachella Valley residents

From Firebirds fan gear to the concessions, attendees were enjoying all the venue had to offer.

“What do you think of the food and the drinks being offered? All I’ve seen is this tri-tip and I know I’m not done eating tonight so I need to know where the next restaurant I’m going to is,” said Buddy Friedman, a Firebirds fan

An appearance by Fuego the Firebird got the crowd even more fired up and ready for more fun at Acrisure Arena.

“Like we already got our tickets for Paramore as well coming in July,” Sanchez said.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

