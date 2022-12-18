Coachella Valley Firebirds win in first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena
The Coachella Valley Firebirds won in their first-ever home game at Acisure Arena. The Firebirds won a high scoring game against the Tuscon Roadrunners.
December 19, 2022
The sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena was fired up to cheer on their Firebirds for the first time.
Let’s go! @Firebirds pic.twitter.com/7aEBfNCHio— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 19, 2022
History! The puck has been dropped and professional hockey is officially underway in the desert! @Firebirds @KESQ @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/gGnPCp3a3R— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 19, 2022
Cameron Hughes got the game going in the 1st period with the first-ever goal at Acrisure Arena.
CAMERON HUGHES SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE GAME🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1I9O6WcaM— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 19, 2022
The Firebirds dominated most of the game, at one point going up 4-1 thanks to goals from Jesper Froden, John Hayden, and Tye Kartye.
NOW 4-1 pic.twitter.com/NB1qeyioi8— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 19, 2022
It looked like it would be a blowout early on but the Roadrunners made it a game late. The Firebirds were able to hold on and get the 4-3 win.
KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
