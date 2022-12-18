Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
Updated
today at 8:48 PM
Published 5:13 PM

Coachella Valley Firebirds win in first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds won in their first-ever home game at Acisure Arena. The Firebirds won a high scoring game against the Tuscon Roadrunners.

The sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena was fired up to cheer on their Firebirds for the first time.

Cameron Hughes got the game going in the 1st period with the first-ever goal at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds dominated most of the game, at one point going up 4-1 thanks to goals from Jesper Froden, John Hayden, and Tye Kartye.

It looked like it would be a blowout early on but the Roadrunners made it a game late. The Firebirds were able to hold on and get the 4-3 win.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content