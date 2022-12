Coachella Valley Firebirds win in first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds won in their first-ever home game at Acisure Arena. The Firebirds won a high scoring game against the Tuscon Roadrunners.

The sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena was fired up to cheer on their Firebirds for the first time.

History! The puck has been dropped and professional hockey is officially underway in the desert! @Firebirds @KESQ @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/gGnPCp3a3R — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 19, 2022

Cameron Hughes got the game going in the 1st period with the first-ever goal at Acrisure Arena.

CAMERON HUGHES SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE GAME🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1I9O6WcaM — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 19, 2022

The Firebirds dominated most of the game, at one point going up 4-1 thanks to goals from Jesper Froden, John Hayden, and Tye Kartye.

It looked like it would be a blowout early on but the Roadrunners made it a game late. The Firebirds were able to hold on and get the 4-3 win.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule