Meet Fuego! Coachella Valley Firebirds unveil mascot

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are heating up the excitement for the upcoming AHL hockey season with a fun announcement: the introduction of their team mascot.



The mascot goes by the name Fuego, which is a Spanish word for fire. Fuego made its first appearance in front of a cheering crowd of local children at the Classic Club on Thursday morning.

The team is also announcing the launch of a series of community pillar programs, which the mascot will champion, as well as introduce the Firebirds’ new director of broadcast & communications, Evan Pivnick.

"The Firebirds and Acrisure Arena are committed to educating fans of all ages about health and wellness. The inaugural season will focus on two core programs that advocate for mental and physical health: Extinguish Bullying: Fuego’s Anti-Bullying Operation and FIND Food Bank partnership," the team shared with News Channel 3 in a statement. "Physical health begins with the food we eat so it is necessary to provide adequate nutrition to fuel our bodies."

Extinguish Bullying: Fuego’s Anti-Bullying Operation is a school-based program that introduces students in grades K-5 to “Fuego’s Four Helpful Tips” for dealing with bullying:

Talk to a trusted adult

Don't bully back

Support the bully target

Stick with your buddies

The program will launch this fall at various C.V.U.S.D. and D.S.U.S.D. elementary schools.

Also launching in local schools, adding street hockey to physical education classes.

"Starting this August, all three Unified School Districts will implement street hockey in PE classes," the team shared. "Programs will be managed by each school district directly with training from Firebirds Street Hockey instructors. Additionally, a Firebirds Comprehensive Street Hockey Guide will be provided. The guide offers a complete series of core skills and drills, for players with different skill levels from beginners to elite."

Student participation will also extend to K-5 participants from 14 Coachella Valley Unified Elementary Schools and 20 Desert Sands Unified Elementary Schools, in the shape of learning reading skills. "The Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena are igniting the “Stick to Reading” program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year," the team promised. " The program is strategically designed to enhance reading skills, writing skills, vocabulary, comprehension, and creativity. The primary objectives of this program are to promote education and help local school districts improve California State Assessment scores. Every student will have an opportunity to win a prize based on effort, improvement, and performance on their iReady Diagnostic Assessment results."

Although this is the first time we'll be introduced to the Coachella Valley Firebirds mascot, it seems the bird may have already been checking out our area.

For weeks, the team has been showing just parts of the mascot at recognizable Coachella Valley locations.

The Firebirds will kick off their inaugural season on Sunday, October 16. The first real home game of the season will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The team will play road games and some home games in Seattle while it waits for Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms to be completed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.