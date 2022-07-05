Coachella Valley Firebirds hire the first female assistant coach in AHL history

The first puck has yet to drop at Acrisure Arena, but the Coachella Valley Firebirds are already making history: Jessica Campbell has been named the first assistant coach and is the first female in this role in the American Hockey League.

Campbell was also "the first woman to join the coaching staff of a national team participating in the World Championship," when she worked as an assistant coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship. She brings years of experience on the ice as a coach and player.

Jessica Campbell, photo: Firebirds

“I am thrilled to join the Kraken organization and work with Dan and his staff for the inaugural season of Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey,” Campbell said in a news release sent to News Channel 3. She thanked the players and coaches she's worked with in the past.

“I am excited to bring in a new coaching perspective and to be able to teach our players the necessary tools and skills to impact players every night while raising the bar for what we can achieve as a team this season." Jessica Campbell, Coachella Valley Firebirds Assistant Coach

As News Channel 3 reported, Dan Bylsma was named head coach last month. Bylsma said in a statement, “Jessica’s skill and talent for developing players who understand all aspects of the game and what it takes to be successful on and off the ice is her strength.”

News Channel 3 joined a Zoom call this morning where Dan Bylsma and other team leaders introduced Jessica Campbell. Watch News Channel 3 at Noon, 5:00, and 6:00 to hear from Campbell.

"I think that's what's most exciting about the opportunities for visibility for young girls and boys to be honest to be able to, to see it, and now they can believe in it," Jessica said. "I never saw a female coach so I never dreamt of being a coach. Maybe I maybe got asked that dream would have been different as a young kid."

https://youtu.be/6E5vkdIDETE

Inaugural year ahead

Bylsma said in a statement, “She has a passion for developing all aspects of the game and creating players with impact. We are focused on building a culture of impact, skill, and tenacity for both the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Seattle Kraken and know Jessica’s talent will help us establish that culture in our inaugural year.”

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for More Coverage

Campbell is excited to join the team as they begin to grow. "Having the opportunity to help build a culture and team from the beginning is something that doesn’t come around often and I’m really looking forward to getting started at Development Camp.”

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have named Jessica Campbell their first assistant coach in team history.



With the @Firebirds' inaugural season this fall, Campbell will be breaking barriers as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League! pic.twitter.com/ubogUsqdF2 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) July 5, 2022

Campbell's experience

Campbell is bringing decades of experience to the ice in Coachella Valley.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jessica to the Kraken organization as a coach with the Coachella Valley Firebirds,” said Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis in a statement. “She played the game at a high level. That experience along with her knowledge of the game, and her ability to communicate and teach will assist the development of our prospects in the American Hockey League.”

Campbell served as an assistant coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship, becoming the first woman to join the coaching staff of a national team participating in the World Championship. This past season, Campbell worked with the Tri-City Storm, USHL development program, actively led the Windy City Storm Girl's Hockey program in Chicago, and also served as an assistant coach and skills coach for the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).As a player, the Rocanville, Saskatchewan native represented Canada in two Under-18 World Junior Championships, serving as captain at the 2010 event, scoring the gold medal-winning goal, and earning tournament MVP. She also played five games for Canada at the 2015 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship. Campbell played three seasons (2014-15 - 2016-17) for the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL), winning the Clarkson Cup in 2016. Prior to playing professionally, Campbell skated four years (2010-11 - 2013-14) at Cornell University, serving as captain in her senior season. Coachella Valley Firebirds

What's ahead for the team

The Coachella Valley Firebirds plan to play their first game this fall. The team is the 32nd AHL team and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken.

The team will play its inaugural season at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms later this year. It's still under construction.

https://youtu.be/C92U4Z8w180



While the team waits for its home to be ready, they will likely kick off their inaugural season in Seattle.

Acrisure Arena, the $300 million, 10,000-seat arena is being built next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Check Out: Inside look at Acrisure Arena’s progress; locker rooms, suite levels, practice rink and more

https://www.youtube.com/embed/eLuF-tvXn5Y

Officials broke ground on the arena in June 2021. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2022.

Arena officials have previously said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events.