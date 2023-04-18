Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
April 18, 2023
Published 8:52 PM

Coachella Valley Firebirds turn Shops on El Paseo red to fire up fans for the playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will play their first-ever playoff game on Wednesday and they did a little something a little special to get the fans fired up!

On Tuesday, the Firebirds partnered with The Shops on El Paseo to turn all the streetlights red for the team’s Red Alert Red Out campaign across the Valley.

Fuego, the Firebirds mascot, was out mingling with fans at Porta Via, which hosted a Firebirds-themed cocktail prep & sampling.

The Red Alert Red Out Campaign is an effort by the team to promote the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Local monuments, civil buildings, and more will Light Up Red this week to showcase their Firebird Pride. 

The first game of the playoffs will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena. The Firebirds take on the Tuscon Roadrunners.

You'll also be able to watch Game 2 on Friday live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information visit: https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/playoffs-2022-23-season/

Jesus Reyes

