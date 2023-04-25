Firebirds hosting free viewing parties for round 2 of the playoffs at Spotlight 29 Casino

The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs continue and if you can't make it to Colorado for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' round 2 away games, don't fret, the team is hosting FREE viewing parties.

The Firebirds are set to take on the Colorado Eagles. Game 1 is on Wednesday, April 26 and Game 2 is on Thursday, April 27. Both games will be available to watch at viewing parties being held at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Fans are invited to come together to cheer on our Firebirds in the Battle of the Birds. Doors open both days at 4:30 p.m. The puck drops for both games at 6:05 p.m.

Viewing parties are open to the public and will feature preferred seating for Season Ticket Members along with food & drink specials, a pop-up Firebirds Playoff merchandise shop, photos with Fuego, trivia with prizes hosted by Gino LaMont, and more!

Fans will also have the opportunity to enroll in Spotlight 29 Casino’s Playoff Free Play Promotion featuring $10 of Free Play for each round of Firebirds Playoffs.

Must be 21 to enroll, additional restrictions apply,

The Firebirds will return to home for the remaining three games.

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 3pm PT

Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT (If necessary)

Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT (If necessary)

To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit cvfirebirds.com.

You'll be able to watch Game 3 this Sunday live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. immediately following LIV Golf.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of the Firebirds' playoff run.

