Firebirds look to win Pacific Division Finals in critical Game 4 tonight

The Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Calgary Wranglers in a big game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals tonight at Acrisure Arena.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. You can get tickets to the game here.

It's a best-of-five series so if the Firebirds win tonight, they advance to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs!

The Firebirds coming into this game after winning a triple overtime thriller on Monday. The game went on for five hours, almost a whole second game in one night.

Not only did the Firebirds survive a long night of hockey, they also completed a comeback in that same game! The Firebirds were down 2-0 in the first period, but the players persevered. Goals by Defenseman Gustav "Goose" Olofsson and the Captain, Max McCormick, tied the game up.

LET'S GOOOOOOO



2-1 CGY leads with 13:25 left in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/440gYXztND — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 16, 2023

TIED GAME 1-1🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/hleGelriTe — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 16, 2023

Defenseman Ryker Evans was the hero at the end, scoring the game-winning goal just before midnight, almost five hours since the puck first dropped.

Monday's win couldn't have come without the heroics of goalkeeper Joey Daccord, who made 60 saves in the game, some of them you would swear were impossible.

Joey Daccord recorded a massive 60-save victory last night in a triple overtime thriller for the @Firebirds 🤯



That's a new career high alright, @JDac35. pic.twitter.com/3JqCD0UGP8 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 16, 2023

What will happen tonight? We're rooting for a Firebirds win. Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights from the game.