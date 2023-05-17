Firebirds look to win Pacific Division Finals in critical Game 4 tonight

Skip to Content
The Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Calgary Wranglers in a big game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals tonight at Acrisure Arena.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. You can get tickets to the game here.

It's a best-of-five series so if the Firebirds win tonight, they advance to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs!

The Firebirds coming into this game after winning a triple overtime thriller on Monday. The game went on for five hours, almost a whole second game in one night.

Not only did the Firebirds survive a long night of hockey, they also completed a comeback in that same game! The Firebirds were down 2-0 in the first period, but the players persevered. Goals by Defenseman Gustav "Goose" Olofsson and the Captain, Max McCormick, tied the game up.

Defenseman Ryker Evans was the hero at the end, scoring the game-winning goal just before midnight, almost five hours since the puck first dropped.

Monday's win couldn't have come without the heroics of goalkeeper Joey Daccord, who made 60 saves in the game, some of them you would swear were impossible.

What will happen tonight? We're rooting for a Firebirds win. Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights from the game.

