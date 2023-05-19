CV Firebirds take on Wranglers in winner-take-all Game 5 at Acrisure Arena tonight

This is it! Winner-take-all in the Pacific Division Finals for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Calgary Wranglers. Game 5 takes place at Acrisure Arena Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It's been a stressful series for both fans, as outside of Game 1, the Firebirds and Wranglers have been pretty even all series, which has carried over from the regular season. The two teams tied in their regular season series at 4-4, with some close games.

The Pacific Division Finals have been more of a highlight of great goalkeeping than high scores.

The Firebirds were shut out in Game 4, but the Wranglers only managed to score one goal thanks to Goalkeeper Joey Daccord, who had 31 saves in the game.

Seattle Kraken players Chris Driedger (goalkeeper), Jasper Frödén (forward) and Tye Kartye (forward) returned to the team for Game 4. Frödén, 28, and Kartye, 22, are among the team's leading scorers. Kartye tallied three goals and two assists in 10 games during the NHL Playoffs for the Seattle Kraken.

They'll look to make a bigger impact in a massive game 5.

It's not the only Game 5 of the night for the AHL. The Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals will face off in the Central Division Finals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Firebirds-Wranglers game in the Western Conference Finals.

On the other side of the conference, the Eastern Conference Finals are set. The Hershey Bears take on the Rochester Americans in a Best-Of-Seven series that kicks off on Tuesday.

