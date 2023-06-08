Firebirds blow out Bears 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals

What an introduction to the Calder Cup Finals for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Firebirds win 5-0. Blowout and shutout. pic.twitter.com/p0Sgf3Pxc7 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023

The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears 5-0 to take Game 1, dominating from start to finish.

Fans inside Acrisure Arena tonight were red hot as the Firebirds looked to make history.

Birds take the ice for Game 1 to their familiar fire themed intro. pic.twitter.com/GthZLdI97V — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023

And history they made, with five different Firebirds' players scoring tonight.

Tye Kartye, AHL's Rookie of the Year, scored the first goal of the finals in the middle of the first period. It's his sixth goal of the AHL playoffs.

The Firebirds doubled up the lead early in the second, thanks to a goal by Ville Petman, his fifth of the playoffs.

BIRDS ON FIRE 🔥



2-0 US pic.twitter.com/dfr9cyg6of — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023

The third period saw more goals for the Firebirds.

Andrew Poturalski put the Firebirds up 3-0 early in the third period and the rout was on from there.

BIRDS ARE UP 3-0🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKThK2v4bN — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023

Jesper Froden added another to make it 4-0 in the middle of the third period.

WE WON'T STOP pic.twitter.com/3ehM9REw9K — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023

And just a few minutes later, Alexander True made it 5-0 for the Firebirds.

all together now: TRUUUUUEEEE



WE LEAD 5-0 pic.twitter.com/mSxgrpGgsO — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023

I mean... I'm running out of things to say. This game is over. Take a bow, @Firebirds. Unreal. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023

Firebirds Goalkeeper Joey Daccord completed his second shutout of the AHL Playoffs.

The Firebirds lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven game series.

Game 2 will be on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.

And for the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11!

Simply an amazing storyline. 🏒



The @TheHersheyBears haven’t played in CA for over 55 years. The @Firebirds are looking to complete the inaugural dream…a Calder Cup Championship. @AcrisureArena



Won’t want to miss tonight or any night the next 2 weeks ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/XYHh6GH8GL — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 9, 2023

It'll be a big matchup between the AHL's oldest franchise and its newest.

The Bears have played in 23 Calder Cups and have won 11 of them. Meanwhile, the Firebirds are playing in their first-ever season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.