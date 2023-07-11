The Coachella Valley Firebirds’ 2023-24 home opener set for October

Major things are happening this upcoming hockey season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Firebirds announced that they will compete against the Bakersfield Condors for their first home opener game on October 13th at the Acrisure Arena.

The game will be on Friday and the puck drop is set for 7 pm Pacific Time.

Last season, the Firebirds held a 4-3-1-0 record over their eight matchups against the Condors.

Season tickets and Season Membership tickets for the 2023 to 2024 season are now on sale. Click here to purchase tickets.

Additional details about special events surrounding the home opener will be announced at a later date.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Firebirds.