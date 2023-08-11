Assemblymember Greg Wallis honors Coachella Valley Firebirds for inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds were honored Thursday afternoon by Assemblyman Greg Wallis for their accomplishments on the ice, within their team, and in the community.

Wallis presented the native hockey team with a California State Assembly Resolution for their historic and successful inaugural season this year.

"They've been great community partners, they've energized the Coachella Valley with professional sports and they came within one goal of winning it all, winning the Calder Cup. So, we're here to recognize that," Wallis said. "Everyone's excited for the next upcoming season. I think we set 8-9 weeks away, so I'm looking forward to being out there and cheering them on and I know everyone in the community is pulling for them."

"Without the hard work of our business operations team, our team in general, our coaching staff, team management, ownership, the Oak View Group, and the Seattle Kraken, we wouldn't be in this position to accept this award," said John Page, senior VP of the Oak View Group.

The hockey team played against the Hershey Bears at the Calder Cup championships this year, with the Bears winning, but the Coachella Valley is already amped up for the team's second hockey season which resumes in the fall.

For tickets to next season's playoffs, visit https://cvfirebirds.com/.