Coachella Valley Firebirds take on San Diego Gulls tonight
The Firebirds take on the San Diego Gulls tonight at Acrisure Arena.
Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
This is the first game since the Christmas holiday for the team. They shared some holiday cheer on social media.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from your Firebirds Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1zwWCP3ZW— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 25, 2023
The Firebirds beat the San Diego Gulls on November 8 with a final score of 4-2. In the video player below, check out highlights from the November 8 matchup between the two teams:
