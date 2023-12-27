Coachella Valley Firebirds take on San Diego Gulls tonight

The Firebirds take on the San Diego Gulls tonight at Acrisure Arena.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

This is the first game since the Christmas holiday for the team. They shared some holiday cheer on social media.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from your Firebirds Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1zwWCP3ZW — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 25, 2023

The Firebirds beat the San Diego Gulls on November 8 with a final score of 4-2. In the video player below, check out highlights from the November 8 matchup between the two teams:

https://youtu.be/M40oPnrvJNU

Check out our special section on the Coachella Valley Firebirds