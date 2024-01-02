Hot start for 2024: Firebirds rematch Calgary after dominating New Year’s Day win

After an explosive 6-1 victory in Calgary on Monday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds rematch the Wranglers on the same ice on Tuesday. Local fans will be watching with hopes of continued domination over the top team in the AHL Pacific Division.

In Monday's game, Ales Stezka made 29 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to a 16-10-2-0 record on the season.

The team provided detailed context to Monday's win, sending official broadcast partners News Channel 3 this recap of the excitement from Canada:



John Hayden scored a pair of goals in the Firebirds first win of 2024. The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period on John Hayden’s second goal of the season. Logan Morrison fired the puck off the pads of Calgary netminder Dustin Wolf, ricocheting onto the stick of Hayden who forced it five-hole to give Coachella Valley the 1-0 lead. Marian Studenic earned the secondary assist on the tally at 5:09 of the opening frame. The Wranglers tied the game 34 seconds later on a Yan Kuznetsov goal. Coachella Valley exploded for three goals in the second period to lead 4-1 after forty minutes of play. Kole Lind snapped an eight-game goalless drought with a powerplay goal at 3:57 with the assists belonging to Ryker Evans and Tucker Robertson. Jacob Melanson added another powerplay goal at 6:33 as he found the puck in his skates after Cameron Hughes centered it from behind the net. Melanson’s goal was his third of the season and Cale Fleury earned the secondary helper. John Hayden redirected home his second goal of the game as Evans moved the puck from the boards right to Hayden’s stick. Robertson picked up his second assist of the game on Hayden’s third of the season at 11:02. Andrew Poturalski and Ryan Winterton added goals in the third period as Coachella Valley went on to defeat Calgary 6-1. The Firebirds outshot the Wranglers 40-30. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Upcoming home games

After three games on the road, the Firebirds return to home ice to face the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, January 6 for Hometown Heroes Night. The puck drops for that game at 6:00 p.m.

The team rematches the Canucks the following day at 2:00 at Acrisure Arena.

On Monday, January 15, you'll be able to watch the Coachella Valley Firebirds on television. Tune in to Fox 11 at 4:30 p.m. for the game against the Henderson Knights. It's "Hockey is for Everyone" night.

That's the first of three home games that week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The special theme for the game on Friday, January 19th is Pride Night.



