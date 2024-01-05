Firebirds return to home ice for back-to-back games after high-scoring wins on the road

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back at Acrisure Arena as excitement builds for the first home games of 2024.

They are coming back to the 'bird barn with a pair of high-scoring wins as they head into back-to-back battles on Saturday and Sunday against the Abbotsford Canucks.

News Channel 3 caught up with the players at practice on Friday morning. Ahead on News Channel 3 at 4:00, hear what they have to say about the road wins and the challenges ahead.

Check out highlights from the road trip to Calgary below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_FcRwKoBS0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LryyL8PmvE4

