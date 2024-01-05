Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds return to home ice for back-to-back games after high-scoring wins on the road

today at 2:08 PM
Published 1:48 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back at Acrisure Arena as excitement builds for the first home games of 2024.

They are coming back to the 'bird barn with a pair of high-scoring wins as they head into back-to-back battles on Saturday and Sunday against the Abbotsford Canucks.

News Channel 3 caught up with the players at practice on Friday morning. Ahead on News Channel 3 at 4:00, hear what they have to say about the road wins and the challenges ahead.

Read more: Hot start for 2024: Firebirds dominate Calgary in back-to-back wins

Check out highlights from the road trip to Calgary below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_FcRwKoBS0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LryyL8PmvE4

Check out our special section on the Coachella Valley Firebirds

