Skip to Content
Firebirds

Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrate trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs

KESQ
By
Published 8:56 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are celebrating their second straight trip to the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. 

Fans were invited to the Ticketmaster box office to purchase tickets for the second-round home games. 

They also had the chance to have some fun, with music, food, and playoff merchandise. 

"It's great for the desert. A lot of hockey teams' fans. I see now. its a great experience of success," said Andrew Garcia of La Quinta. 

The Firebirds will play Wednesday at home against the Tuscon Roadrunners at 7 p.m. 

Visit our Coachella Valley Firebirds section for updates on the team throughout their playoff run.

Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content