Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrate trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are celebrating their second straight trip to the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs.

Fans were invited to the Ticketmaster box office to purchase tickets for the second-round home games.

They also had the chance to have some fun, with music, food, and playoff merchandise.

"It's great for the desert. A lot of hockey teams' fans. I see now. its a great experience of success," said Andrew Garcia of La Quinta.

The Firebirds will play Wednesday at home against the Tuscon Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

