Report: Firebirds’ Dan Bylsma to be next head coach for Seattle Kraken

Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma is moving up to the NHL, according to several reports.

The Seattle Kraken have hired Bylsma as their new head coach, as first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The Kraken fired their head coach Dave Hakstol last month after missing the playoffs this past season. He was the only head coach in the team's three-year history.

Seattle, the Firebirds' NHL affiliate, is set to make a "special announcement" Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Firebirds have practice from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In two seasons in charge of the Firebirds, Bylsma has amassed a 94-32-18 record, including a Calder Cup Finals appearance. The Firebirds are set to play in the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals, the series starts on Wednesday.

Bylsma has eight seasons as an NHL head coach under his belt, helming the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. His six-year run with the Penguins saw him win a Stanley Cup (2009) and a Jack Adams Award (2011) recognizing him as the league's most outstanding coach.

He was at one point the winningest coach in Penguins history with 252 wins. That record was surpassed in 2021.

His last stop as a head coach in the NHL was with the Buffalo Sabres from 2015 to 2017. From 2018 to 2021, Bylsma was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings.

Bylsma also coached Team USA in the 2014 Winter Olympics, finishing fourth. He won a bronze medal as an assistant coach for Team USA in the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

