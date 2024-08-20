Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds sign forward Damien Giroux

The Coachella Valley Firebirds signed forward Damien Giroux for the 2024-25 season.

Giroux, 24, has played 179 games in the AHL over his career, including stints with the Iowa Wild and the Rochester Americans.

The Sudbury, Ontario, Canada native has recorded 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) over his time in the AHL and has also appeared in 17 games for the ECHL’s Jacksonville IceMen.

Prior to turning pro, Giroux served as the captain for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League for two of his four seasons with the club. He notched 194 points (101 goals, 93 assists) in 249 games with the Spirit.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry draft by the Minnesota Wild.

In March, Giroux was featured on the AHL’s website detailing his diagnosis of an atrial septal defect (ASD). a hearth defect. You can read that article here.

