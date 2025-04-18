Firebirds clinch home-ice for first round of Calder Cup playoffs

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds have officially clinched home-ice for the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Their opponent is still up in the air, however, they will either face the San Jose Barracuda or the Calgary Wranglers next week at Acrisure Arena. It will be decided following the result of Sunday's game between the Wranglers and the Barrucudas.

San Jose beat Calgary today, helping Coachella Valley lock up fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The Firebirds' best-of-three playoff series will kick off Tuesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Round One Series Schedule

Game One – Tuesday, April 22nd – 7:00 p.m. PT

Game Two – Saturday, April 26th – 6:00 p.m. PT

Game Three (if necessary) – Sunday, April 27th – 5:00 p.m. PT

The Firebirds are hosting Fan Appreciation Night tonight at 6 p.m. at Acrisure Arena. News Channel 3's Blake Arthur will have live coverage of the game.

Postseason Pop-Up Events!

The Firebirds will be holding community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey around the Coachella Valley. These events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds’ players and personalities, and more! Each event will run from 3 p.m. PT – 8 p.m. PT or until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Pop-Up Event Schedule:

Monday, April 21st Burgers & Beer 79-815 California Highway 111, La Quinta, CA 92253 3 p.m. PT – 8 p.m. PT



Thursday, April 24th Burgers & Beer 72273 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 3 p.m. PT – 8 p.m. PT

