Firebirds ready to take flight for 4th season, host San Diego Gulls on Friday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds are ready to hit the ice for their fourth season as a franchise.

Head coach Derek Laxdal enters his second season at the helm with one of the youngest teams in the American Hockey League.

Despite the young group, the mindset and standard still remain the same as in years past, which is to reach and win the Calder Cup.

The Firebirds will open their season at home against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 10th at 7 PM.

Past Records

24-25 season: 37-25-5-5 record. Made the Calder Cup playoffs, but lost to the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Semifinals 3-1.

23-24 season: 48-15-6-5 record. Went to Calder Cup Finals, but lost to the Hershey Bears 4-2.

22-23 season: 48-17-5-2 record. Went to Calder Cup Finals, but lost to the Hershey Bears 4-3.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.