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Firebirds stave off elimination with 6-2 victory over Ontario Reign, force decisive Game 5

Live at 5PM (5/7/26)
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Updated
today at 9:44 PM
Published 10:45 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds are not done just yet.

Coachella Valley kept their season alive with a 6-2 victory in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Semifinals over the Ontario Reign on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena.

After the Reign scored the first goal, the Firebirds responded with four unanswered from J.R. Avon, Mitchell Stephens, Kaden Hammell and Lleyton Roed.

Ontario scored a goal late in the third period but Coachella Valley was able to hang on, adding a pair of empty-netters to seal the win.

WIN-OR-GO-HOME GAME 5

This best-of-5 game series between these two rivals will now go the distance with a decisive final game.

The winner-take-all Game 5 of the Pacific Division Semifinals is set for Saturday, May 9 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Puck drop is at 6pm local time.

SERIES SCORES

  • GAME 1 - Firebirds 3, Reign 0
  • GAME 2 - Firebirds 1, Reign 5
  • GAME 3 - Reign 2, Firebirds 1
  • GAME 4 - Reign 2, Firebirds 6

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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