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Firebirds eliminated by Eagles after Game 4 loss in Colorado

Live at 6:00 pm (5/20/26)
Live at 4:30 pm (5/20/26)
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Updated
today at 9:44 PM
Published 5:45 PM

Loveland, CO (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds had their season come to an end Wednesday night at Blue FCU Arena in Colorado.

The Eagles defeated the Firebirds 3-2 in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals.

The Firebirds started the game with 2-0 lead, but the Eagles scored three unanswered goals, ultimately the difference in the game.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

The Eagles now advance to the Western Conference Finals, while the Firebirds head to the offseason.

Colorado wins series 3-1
Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 0
Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 0
Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – COLORADO 4, Coachella Valley 1
Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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