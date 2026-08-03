The Firebirds announce the 2026-27 schedule, filled with fan-favorite theme nights

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrate the beginning of their fifth season by unveiling the team's 2026-27 promotional calendar filled with a season full of fan-favorite theme nights.

The season officially begins Friday, Oct. 2, when the Firebirds host the Ontario Reign.

New additions to this season's schedule include Coachella Valley Lakers Night, celebrating the valley’s newest professional basketball team, along with Canadian Night, Route 66 Night and Margarita Valley.

Firebird fans can also expect to see returning events such as:

Teddy Bear Toss

Fuego's Birthday

Pride Night

Día de los Muertos

Kraken Night

Kids Night

Fan Appreciation Night

"Reaching our fifth season is worth celebrating, and our fans are the reason we've gotten here," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Season Five is about celebrating everything we've built together over the last four years while creating even more opportunities for fans to make memories with family and friends."

The Coachella Valley Firebirds plan to bring back community-focused celebrations throughout the season honoring military members and veterans, teachers, first responders, cancer awareness initiatives and local civic organizations in partnership with One Valley Foundation.

Throughout the themed events, fans can prepare for specialty jerseys, giveaways, themed entertainment and interactive pregame experiences on select nights. Firebird officials say additional promotions, specialty ticket packages and event details will be announced throughout the season.

The complete 2026-27 schedule, along with information on season ticket memberships and group outings can be found at Season Ticket Member 26-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds .

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.