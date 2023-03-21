Inaugural Galleri Classic to showcase legends of the game at iconic championship course

After 51 years of hosting the LPGA Tour's first major of the year, the LPGA Tour departed the desert for Houston, TX.

The Champions Tour saw this as an opportunity and is keeping professional golf in Rancho Mirage with the Galleri Classic, which will make its debut this week.

The newest event on the Champions Tour is set to be played from March 24-26 on the iconic Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

This 54-hole tournament on the 50-and-older circuit will showcase some of golf's greatest players of all time. The 78-player field will compete for a $2.2M purse with $330,000 going to the winner.

Fans can watch LIVE coverage of the tournament on their television. All three rounds will be broadcast by Golf Channel, highlighted by Saturday and Sunday's coverage from 2-4 pm.

For fans unfamiliar with @ChampionsTour here are some bullet points ahead of this week's @GalleriClassic.



👴 AKA the Senior Tour, this 50-and-older circuit features many legends of the game. (Yes, they are still legit)



💰 2.2M purse, $300k to winner



📅 54 holes over 3 days — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 21, 2023

