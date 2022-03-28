Skip to Content
today at 8:43 PM
End of an Era: 51st Chevron Championship bittersweet feeling in final year of hosting historic tournament

After one final leap into the Poppie's Pond, the Chevron Championship will leap to Houston, leaving the valley after 51 years of hosting one of the most iconic and historic events in golf.

"The phrase or the word bittersweet is just that. To have it here for 50 years and then see it leave is disappointing. However, we understand Chevron is a great sponsor," said Darrin Harn, Mission Hills Country Club Director of Golf.

Despite the tournament's departure, there was no senioritis from the staff at Mission Hills Country Club.

The famed Dinah Shore Tournament Course is in perfect condition, fit for a major championship to test the best players in the world.


"The fairways are only going to be 30 yards wide and by Sunday, you're going to be looking at firm and fast and 3.5 inches of rough. These are the best players in the world and they'll adapt to the course as they play but the rough is going to be thick, the greens are going to be firm, it's going to test every ounce of your skill here to win this major," said Harn.

These players are the best on the planet and without them there is no golf, no memorable moments, no product to sell. After all, this is a business. Sometimes hard decisions have to be made.

"The players are going to reap the benefit, which is good. These ladies are out there playing golf for a living - this is a career. And for Chevron to come in and say hey we're going to take care of you and up the purse and the only downfall is we're going to move it to Houston. But you know that's going to be better for Chevron and the tournament next year and hopefully the legacy continues. It's the first major of the LPGA and hopefully it stays iconic," said Harn.

Is it sad it's leaving? Sure. We've gone through the name changes - on the tournament and on the trophy - but now we'll go through loss. Losing this tournament to Texas isn't easy but it is reality.

Luckily, legacy will always outlive loss. 51 years of memories will always be here at the tournament's true home.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

