Coachella Youth Golf wraps up 5th season at Andalusia Country Club

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Coachella Youth Golf finished their fifth season at Andalusia on Thursday.

Coachella Youth Golf is a volunteer, non-profit organization focused on providing competitive playing opportunities throughout the Coachella Valley.

The organization welcomes boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 9 thru 12 who have a passion to compete and grow through the game of golf.

"I'm so glad we're around in year 5 and getting stronger and better every year," co-founder of the CYG OD Vincent said. "The quality of the kids, the quality of the play, and our mission, I feel like we are really getting some traction, so it's great."

With 5 weeks of golf at some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the valley, the golfers who compete in the CYG say that this program is a dream come true.

"I think this is my 4th year and it's always been I've never been able to go to sleep because I'm always so excited to come," CYG girls player of the year Chelsea Weiss said.

As a golf organization dedicated solely to the Coachella Valley, the mission of the CYG has never been about the awards, but about giving boys and girls an opportunity of a lifetime.

"That's where our hearts are," co-founder of the CYG OD Vincent said. "It's where we live. It's our community. It's where we want to invest our time, so to me, we need more things like this, but we just want to be the very best here."

Looking to return for a sixth year, all the boys and girls can't wait to run it back.

"It's been so awesome," CYG boys player of the year Gavin Carpenter said. "Definitely a 10 out of 10, you know, I want to come back as much as I can. I got one more year, and I'll be looking forward to coming back next year, so it should be a lot of fun."

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.