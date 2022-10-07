Week 8 high school football: Local league matchups continue headlined by LQ-PS, XP-PD

The high school season rolls on as league play ramps up.

DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE

La Quinta at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Coachella Valley at 29 Palms

Yucca Valley at Indio

Banning at Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs was originally set to take on Desert Mirage on Friday as well, but the game was rescheduled to Monday at 6 pm. This comes after a haboob hit the desert on Thursday, causing lingering air quality issues.

