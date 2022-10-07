Skip to Content
Week 8 high school football: Local league matchups continue headlined by LQ-PS, XP-PD

The high school season rolls on as league play ramps up.

DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE

  • La Quinta at Palm Springs
  • Xavier Prep at Palm Desert
  • Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

  • Coachella Valley at 29 Palms
  • Yucca Valley at Indio
  • Banning at Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs was originally set to take on Desert Mirage on Friday as well, but the game was rescheduled to Monday at 6 pm. This comes after a haboob hit the desert on Thursday, causing lingering air quality issues.

