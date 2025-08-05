Skip to Content
High School Football

2025 high school football team preview: Cathedral City Lions

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After the Lions lost their star running back, Noah Gannon, Cathedral City is keeping the same mindset of being the hardest working team in the valley.

Head coach Richard Lee has preached to his players, "it's time to hunt."

2024 record: 3-7 overall, 1-2 SVL

2025 schedule

  • Week 1 (8/23) Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy (Menifee)
  • Week 2 (8/29) San Bernardino at Cathedral City
  • Week 3 (9/4) Yucca Valley at Cathedral City
  • Week 4 (9/12) Cathedral City at Xavier Prep
  • Week 5 (9/19) Arroyo Valley (San Bernardino) at Cathedral City
  • Week 6 (9/26) San Gorgonio (San Bernardino) at Cathedral City
  • Week 7 (10/3) Cathedral City at Indio
  • Week 8 (10/17) Cathedral City at Desert Mirage
  • Week 9 (10/24) Cathedral City at Banning
  • Week 10 (10/31) Desert Hot Springs at Cathedral City

