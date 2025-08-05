2025 high school football team preview: Cathedral City Lions

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After the Lions lost their star running back, Noah Gannon, Cathedral City is keeping the same mindset of being the hardest working team in the valley.

Head coach Richard Lee has preached to his players, "it's time to hunt."

2024 record: 3-7 overall, 1-2 SVL

2025 schedule

Week 1 (8/23) Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy (Menifee)

Week 2 (8/29) San Bernardino at Cathedral City

Week 3 (9/4) Yucca Valley at Cathedral City

Week 4 (9/12) Cathedral City at Xavier Prep

Week 5 (9/19) Arroyo Valley (San Bernardino) at Cathedral City

Week 6 (9/26) San Gorgonio (San Bernardino) at Cathedral City

Week 7 (10/3) Cathedral City at Indio

Week 8 (10/17) Cathedral City at Desert Mirage

Week 9 (10/24) Cathedral City at Banning

Week 10 (10/31) Desert Hot Springs at Cathedral City

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.