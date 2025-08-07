2025 high school football team preview: Twentynine Palms Wildcats

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Twentynine Palms has only won four games in the past three years, and the Wildcats look to bounce back from their one-win season last year.

Eric Tili, who enters his fourth season as the head coach, looks to change the narrative and play as one collective unit.

2024 record: 1-8 overall, 0-3 DVL

2025 schedule

Week 1 (9/5) Twentynine Palms at Lakeside (Lake Elsinore)

Week 2 (9/12) Rubidoux (Jurupa Valley) at Twentynine Palms

Week 3 (9/19) Twentynine Palms at West Valley (Hemet)

Week 4 (9/26) Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms

Week 5 (10/3) Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms

Week 6 (10/10) Banning at Twentynine Palms

Week 7 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio

Week 8 (10/24) Coachella Valley at Twentynine Palms

Week 9 (10/31) Twentynine Palms at Yucca Valley

