2025 high school football team preview: Twentynine Palms Wildcats

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Twentynine Palms has only won four games in the past three years, and the Wildcats look to bounce back from their one-win season last year.

Eric Tili, who enters his fourth season as the head coach, looks to change the narrative and play as one collective unit.

2024 record: 1-8 overall, 0-3 DVL

2025 schedule

  • Week 1 (9/5) Twentynine Palms at Lakeside (Lake Elsinore)
  • Week 2 (9/12) Rubidoux (Jurupa Valley) at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 3 (9/19) Twentynine Palms at West Valley (Hemet)
  • Week 4 (9/26) Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 5 (10/3) Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 6 (10/10) Banning at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 7 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio
  • Week 8 (10/24) Coachella Valley at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 9 (10/31) Twentynine Palms at Yucca Valley

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.

