2025 high school football team preview: Twentynine Palms Wildcats
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Twentynine Palms has only won four games in the past three years, and the Wildcats look to bounce back from their one-win season last year.
Eric Tili, who enters his fourth season as the head coach, looks to change the narrative and play as one collective unit.
2024 record: 1-8 overall, 0-3 DVL
2025 schedule
- Week 1 (9/5) Twentynine Palms at Lakeside (Lake Elsinore)
- Week 2 (9/12) Rubidoux (Jurupa Valley) at Twentynine Palms
- Week 3 (9/19) Twentynine Palms at West Valley (Hemet)
- Week 4 (9/26) Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms
- Week 5 (10/3) Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms
- Week 6 (10/10) Banning at Twentynine Palms
- Week 7 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio
- Week 8 (10/24) Coachella Valley at Twentynine Palms
- Week 9 (10/31) Twentynine Palms at Yucca Valley
