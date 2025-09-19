Coachella Valley High School’s football game canceled due to field conditions

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) Coachella Valley's High School football game vs Central has been canceled due to field conditions after Thursday's rain.

The game between the Spartans and Arabs was expected to kick off tonight at 7 PM.

CVUSD spokesperson Selena Castillo said that they decided to cancel the game to protect the players from injury, as the wet field would create an unsafe environment.

Coachella Valley, who sits at 1-3 on the season, will play Valley View at home next week, September 26th. Kick off will be at 7 PM.

