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2026 high school football team preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

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Published 1:08 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Watch the video for a full team preview on Desert Hot Springs ahead of the 2026 high school football season.

2025 Record: 5-6 overall, 2-1 league

2026 Schedule: See below

DateOpponentLocationTime
Aug. 21TahquitzAway7:00 p.m.
Aug. 28Xavier PrepAway7:00 p.m.
Sept. 4RialtoHome7:00 p.m.
Sept. 11Granite HillsHome7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 (Thu.)Rancho MirageHome7:00 p.m.
Sept. 25MillerAway7:00 p.m.
Oct. 2IndioAway7:00 p.m.
Oct. 16Coachella Valley*Home7:00 p.m.
Oct. 23*Banning*Home7:00 p.m.
Oct. 30*Yucca Valley*Away7:00 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs will play in the Desert Valley League this season, moving up from the Sun Valley League based on the new Desert Athletic Conference, which begins this season.

This conference allows for re-alignment based on performance, meant to improve the fairness and quality of competition for all local high school sports.

News Channel 3 will showcase one local high school football team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2026 season on Friday, August 21st.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage and be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night during the season.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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