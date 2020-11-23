Rams earn big road win over Brady, Bucs on Monday Night Football

LA Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jared Goff won a matchup against Tom Brady while helping the Los Angeles Rams retain a share of first place in the NFC West.

Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa. Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers grabbed short scoring passes from Goff as Los Angeles improved to 7-3.

Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 145 yards and Woods finished with 10 catches for 130 yards. But the Rams didn't go ahead to stay until Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 left.

Jordan Fuller picked off two passes from Brady, who was under pressure much of the game. Brady finished 26 of 48 for just 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs fell to 7-3.