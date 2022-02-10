Super Bowl Experience ‘NFL’s interactive theme park’ held in DTLA

Super Bowl Sunday steals the show this week, but the Super Bowl Experience is a one-stop-shop for fans to participate in a multitude of festivities.

Held at the LA Convention Center, the Super Bowl Experience is open Thursday and Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm.

Fans will be able to participate in passing drills, field goal kicks, 40-yard dash, and can get NFL player autographs. Plus all 55 Super Bowl rings will be on display, as well as the Vince Lombardi trophy.

For more information visit the Super Bowl Experience website.