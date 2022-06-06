Skip to Content
Aaron Donald reworks contract to return to the Los Angeles Rams; Now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is running it back with the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams restructured Donald's contract, guaranteeing him $65 million over the next two years and $95 million through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The deal makes Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Donald, 31, had teased retirement following the Rams' Super Bowl win. His return will be a major key in the Rams' hopes to repeat.

Donald's 2021 season included becoming the franchise's career sacks leader, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December after a dominant four-week stretch that month, being named to his eight-consecutive Pro Bowl and being selected First Team All-Pro for the seventh-straight season. He finished with a team-high 12.5 sacks in the regular season for his fifth-consecutive season in double digits.

