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LA Rams

Rams to hold training camp at LMU, free tickets available Tuesday

MGN
By
New
Published 4:00 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles Rams announced today that their 2026 Training Camp will return to Loyola Marymount University for a third consecutive year, with fans able to attend seven free practices and participate in team-sponsored activities.   

Fans can begin claiming free tickets starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at https://www.therams.com/training-camp. Rams season-ticket members will receive early access beginning at 10 a.m.  

Training camp practices open to the public are scheduled from July 27 through Aug. 6 on select days at the LMU campus in Westchester.   

According to the team, the camp will feature appearances by Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, giveaways, family-friendly activities, youth football clinics and fan engagement events.

A dedicated youth football day is scheduled for July 26, when local youth football groups from across Southern California will be invited to attend activities and a special practice session.  

The Rams also announced that suite owners and club season-ticket members will be invited to an exclusive closed practice July 31.   

A merchandise tent will offer commemorative training camp apparel along with items featuring the team's recently refreshed branding and uniforms, the team said.

The Fan Zone will feature youth football clinics, flag football games, football-themed activities and sponsor displays. Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will lead drills and organized games for attendees younger than 18.   

Two themed events are planned during camp. Back Together Weekend is scheduled for Aug. 1-2, while Legends Day will feature appearances by former Rams players and autograph opportunities.

Following each practice, the team will air "Inside Rams Camp," a post-practice program featuring highlights, analysis and interviews with players, coaches and special guests.

Article Topic Follows: LA Rams

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