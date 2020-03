Local Sports Events

The coronavirus has suspended all local high school sports indefinitely but at least through the end of Spring Break.

First interview with local high school program on the spring sports season being suspended due to coronavirus.



As you would imagine, it's upsetting, mostly for the kids.@TaylorKESQ @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @AthleticsSHHS @RDeTamble pic.twitter.com/MkQwcsRqa5 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 14, 2020

KESQ Sports caught up with Shadow hills track and field on this situation, getting their reaction to not being able to compete for the time being.

