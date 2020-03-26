In honor of Opening Day, Sports Director Blake Arthur had some fun on the diamond, keeping the spirit of baseball alive

Local Sports Events

Baseball is fun.

Sports Director Blake Arthur decided it was only right to have some fun on the field with Rancho Mirage head baseball coach David Shaw despite the baseball season being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Skipper Shaw showed Blake his fungo skills, sign giving technique, pre-game speech, and the importance of sunflower seeds and bubblegum.

Like the MLB season, the high school baseball season is also on hold due to the global pandemic.