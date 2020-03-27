RMHS baseball coach talks postponed season, SHHS track and field program holds “squat challenge”
Rancho Mirage head baseball coach David Shaw sat down with Sports Director Blake Arthur to talk about what the postponed season means for him, his team and the rest of the valley student-athletes.
The spring sports season has been put on pause because of the coronavirus.
Plus, Shadow Hills high school track and field holds a virtual squat challenge. Many kids find creative ways to continue working out while staying safe at home.
Comments