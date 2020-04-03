Justin Sobczyk named Palm Desert High School basketball coach

Local Sports Events

Justin Sobczyk is going home.

The former Palm Desert basketball player and assistant coach, Sobczyk has been named head coach for the Aztec basketball program. Sobczyk told Sports Director Blake Arthur, “this is where I belong. I’m pumped.”

Sobczyk served as the head coach at rival Xavier Prep the last three seasons. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cathedral City.

Sobczyk takes over at Palm Desert for Jim Serven.

Stay Blake Arthur and News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.