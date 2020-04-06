DCA duo signs letters of intent to continue academic, athletic journey
Desert Christian Academy seniors Kaia Johnson and Troy Collins inked their college commitments despite missing their final season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson, a two-sport standout at DCA, is headed to play softball at Cal State Bakersfield.
Meanwhile, Collins is going to play baseball at Arizona Christian.
The DCA duo were both honor roll students and persons of high character, proving to be much more than just outstanding athletes.
