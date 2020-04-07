Senior Spotlight (Spring ’20)

Local Sports Events

The Senior Spotlight showcases local senior student-athletes who lost their final season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, CIF has made the difficult, yet appropriate decision, to cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season.

Obviously, the health and safety of everyone is the priority but this is still devastating and heartbreaking for our seniors who will miss out on having their final moments as high school student-athletes.

Senior Spotlight: Calling all local senior student athletes who lost their spring season to send in videos to be recognized on @KESQ. Watch for demonstration and instructions! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/txWoaUKQgc — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 7, 2020

While this segment of recognition won't fill the emptiness of not being able to finish their senior season, it is the least we can do during this time.

Please follow the instructions below and send videos to blake.arthur@kesq.com. Any additional videos or pictures are also appreciated and helpful for this segment!

STAY SAFE, STAY SOLID!