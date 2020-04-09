Catching up with Channing Benjamin, local resident and world-class golf photographer

Local Sports Events

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the opportunity to chat with Channing Benjamin prior to the stay-at-home order and golf being banned in the desert.

Benjamin lives locally but is known nationally.

His photography is widely regarded as some of the best in the business. He's shot all over the world at some of the most coveted golf courses in the world.

Benjamin also enjoys playing golf. He's a single digit handicap who says that golf and photography both require patience in order to be successful.

For more on his work you can visit his website HERE.