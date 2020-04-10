Skip to Content
A light in the darkness: Local high schools light facilities to support seniors, community

Shadow Hills and Palm Desert high schools both lit up their athletic facilities on Friday night as a way to show their support for the Class of 2020. The lights were on for 20 minutes.

In turn, this was also was done for our local senior student-athletes who lost their final season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This act of lighting the stadiums is symbolic, certainly. We are all called to be a light in the darkness.

These are unprecedented times but there is light at the end. And often times, that light comes from within.

