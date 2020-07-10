Skip to Content
College of the Desert, all CCCAA athletic programs, postpone Fall sports

Due to the coronavirus, the California Community Colleges Athletic Association board of directors have decided to move all Fall sports to the Spring of 2021.

The complete announcement from the CCCAA can be found on their website as they detail the reasons for the move.

Locally, this decision affects College of the Desert and their Fall athletic programs, including football.

Roadrunners head coach Jack Steptoe said to Sports Director Blake Arthur, "the safety of student-athletes, myself and my coaching staff comes first. Bottom line."

Steptoe also added, "football is going to happen when it's safe to play again. There is no such thing as social distancing in football - it's a contact sport."

Football isn't the only sport being postponed. Below is a chart that details the contingency plan in place.

College of the Desert will only offer online classes in the Fall.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

Blake Arthur

