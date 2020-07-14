Generation of Champions: Strange family rings in another

Local Sports Events

The Strange family is not strange at all. Well, not in a negative way anyways.

But their success is rare and runs in the family.

After Shadow Hills senior Deonta Strange won a CIF-SS championship, he joined a long tradition of titles within his family.

His father, uncle and grandfather all won CIF championships, making Deonta the third generation to earn a ring. His father Marquise was part of the 1997 Cathedral City team.

"It meant so much to me to follow my family's footsteps and win a CIF championship. I remember in 8th grade specifically my dad pulled out his CIF championship ring and I had never seen it before my entire life," said Deonta Strange.

Strange found motivation as a youngster to get where he is now as a champion.

"I still really can't believe that it happened. It was just so crazy to me it's an amazing feeling," said Strange.

It might be Strange but it is true. Basketball is in this family's blood. It's only a matter of time before they ring in another.

"It was almost like if I didn't win one then I wouldn't be living up to the name," said Strange.