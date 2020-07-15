CIF making major announcement in regards to 2020-2021 high school sports calendar
The high school sports season is in serious jeopardy due to the ongoing global pandemic.
But the wait for getting a definitive answer should be over soon.
CIF is scheduled to make an announcement on Monday, July 20th in regards to the upcoming sports season. The State office will release information in the morning with the CIF-SS set to have a press conference at 1:00 p.m.
What comes from these press releases on Monday remains to be seen. However, it's hard to imagine high school football, or any sport, happening this Fall.
Stay with KESQ and Sports Director Blake Arthur for the latest on this major developing story.
